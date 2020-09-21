You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Spoiled Americans

 

To the editor: At first I was truly bummed hearing of RBG’s death, then in the night I had this vision of her floating up, finding peace, and I realized I was being very selfish. I’ve read every book written about her, those she wrote herself and the PBS documentary. Her work was done here; she was 87 years old, had fought and won many battles. She deserved a rest.

Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the GOP Senate will continue as they have whether RBG is dead or alive. We are all responsible for the current state of the Union. I can’t say Democrats are any better/nicer than the GOP, they just aren’t as obvious. This is the culmination of decades of neglect.

So now it’s time to vote and decide if we want democracy to continue, if we are bothered about gerrymandering, outside influence in our elections, intimidation at the ballot box and voter suppression.

Americans are spoiled and think they can have all their liberties while doing nothing, not even wearing a mask. We’ll see about that.

 

