To the editor: When I worked in the South, I witnessed a lot of societal attitudes about race. Words of pity for the poor black children who would never get that far in life because of the color of their skin. It bothered me a lot. But the words were always back of the hand, just between us white folks kind of thing. But it translated into a general attitude some people had for each other.
When I got to Alaska, I was so glad to be away from that. But I found those same things were still going on, just the target was sometimes different. But as long as I did not treat people with disrespect, it was OK. And it was all abstract and at arm’s-length from me; after all, no one I knew had been treated like that.
Or so I thought. Then my friends and colleagues started telling me their stories. Times when they were spat on or harassed or made to feel less than by police, by social workers, by neighbors, by other coworkers, by social groups, by people in the grocery stores or at the ballfields. And I was shocked. As I listened to their stories, I imagined myself in their place and I knew that I would not be treated like that because I was white and straight.
Now when I speak up, it is about my friends and people I know and care about. It is not about abstracts and “civil rights” or things happening to strangers.
Please, I ask everyone who experiences these harassments, petty and large, tell your stories to your white coworkers, friends, in-laws, and others. Let them understand that these are not abstract issues that they see on TV or the internet. These are real everyday problems that their friends deal with constantly. It is so much easier to act on behalf of a friend or at least someone we know.