Letter to the Editor

Speak up for the SS Nenana

To the editor: The SS Nenana needs your voice.

The Nenana needs your help to stay on the CIP list for repairs and not have funds cut. So far, the budget for the SS Nenana is the same, but that could change with the public hearing on Thursday, June 25.

Right now, the boat is set up for repairs in two phases — Ordinance 2020-12 regarding the SS Nenana Restoration Phase I and II.

Assuming the CIP makes it through public hearings with no changes in the SS Nenana Phase I project, we can start moving forward on the project scoping phase right away.

Your voices saved the SS Nenana from destruction once before. We need to make sure you are heard again on the importance of this National Historic Landmark. She is the last steamer left in Alaska that ran the Tanana and Yukon rivers. It is so important she is saved for future generations. She is a living museum of history built in 1932 and named after the town where she was constructed. She is also a significant draw for tourists coming to Fairbanks to see this flagship and be able to tour her.

The Finance Committee will be meeting Thursday on this matter.

Send letters and emails to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.

The email to reach all assembly members is assembly@fnsb.us

For individual assembly member emails, go to http://www.fnsb.us/assembly/Pages/Assembly-Members.aspx

Letters can be sent to P.O. Box 71267 Fairbanks, AK 99707, with attention as to whom you would like it to address.

Public testimony to the assembly is scheduled for June 25, 2020, for the CIP projects.

Speak up for the “Last Lady of the River,” who cannot speak for herself.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.