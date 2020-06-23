Speak up for the SS Nenana

To the editor: The SS Nenana needs your voice.
The Nenana needs your help to stay on the CIP list for repairs and not have funds cut. So far, the budget for the SS Nenana is the same, but that could change with the public hearing on Thursday, June 25.
Right now, the boat is set up for repairs in two phases — Ordinance 2020-12 regarding the SS Nenana Restoration Phase I and II.
Assuming the CIP makes it through public hearings with no changes in the SS Nenana Phase I project, we can start moving forward on the project scoping phase right away.
Your voices saved the SS Nenana from destruction once before. We need to make sure you are heard again on the importance of this National Historic Landmark. She is the last steamer left in Alaska that ran the Tanana and Yukon rivers. It is so important she is saved for future generations. She is a living museum of history built in 1932 and named after the town where she was constructed. She is also a significant draw for tourists coming to Fairbanks to see this flagship and be able to tour her.
The Finance Committee will be meeting Thursday on this matter.
Send letters and emails to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
The email to reach all assembly members is assembly@fnsb.us
For individual assembly member emails, go to http://www.fnsb.us/assembly/Pages/Assembly-Members.aspx
Letters can be sent to P.O. Box 71267 Fairbanks, AK 99707, with attention as to whom you would like it to address.
Public testimony to the assembly is scheduled for June 25, 2020, for the CIP projects.
Speak up for the “Last Lady of the River,” who cannot speak for herself.