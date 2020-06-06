Solie's standards

To the editor: GVEA’s bylaws (available online) say board members should possess honesty, personal integrity, and a developed sense of values. They should “observe high standards of integrity and ethics,” “full and open accountability for all our decisions and actions,” and pledge “integrity and honesty in all we do.”
I never shame or blame anyone for substance problems, but I do expect ethics and integrity. Rick Solie was sentenced for a drunken-driving conviction on Sept. 19, 2003. Judge Kauvar noted that Solie had a previous reckless driving conviction but said, “Had that been a DUI back then instead of a ‘reckless driving,’ you would be treated today as a second-offender, even though you had twenty years between.”
“You have to understand,” the judge said, “how lucky you are that that was a ‘reckless driving’ and not a ‘driving under the influence’ conviction, or you would be facing a mandatory minimum of 20 days in jail at this time.” (Polar Star, 21 Oct. 2003, p. 6)
But Solie did have a prior DUI conviction (1983). He let the court think otherwise and got the lighter sentence of a first offender.
The same thing happened before at Solie’s sentencing for the above-mentioned reckless driving charge in 1987. He sat there as his (ill-informed) attorney appealed for leniency, telling the judge, “He doesn’t have any drunk driving arrests.”
In this case too, the judge told Solie he would get a harsher punishment if he had a prior DUI. “I would have made it (probation) to the three-year period except it’s the first time that he’s been involved in anything above a speeding charge. So I think the one-year time is adequate.” (Tape No. 4FA4-345, 9-12-03, Case # 4F4-S86-3426, May 29, 1987.)
Solie skirted accountability for his actions and received the lighter punishment.
The words “honesty,” “integrity,” and “accountability” occur 17 times in GVEA’s bylaws, which also state that “a reputation for honest dealings is important.”
That language either means something or it doesn’t. Those declared values are either straight talk or they are just fancy words signifying nothing.