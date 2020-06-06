Letter to the Editor

Solie's standards

To the editor: GVEA’s bylaws (available online) say board members should possess honesty, personal integrity, and a developed sense of values. They should “observe high standards of integrity and ethics,” “full and open accountability for all our decisions and actions,” and pledge “integrity and honesty in all we do.”

I never shame or blame anyone for substance problems, but I do expect ethics and integrity. Rick Solie was sentenced for a drunken-driving conviction on Sept. 19, 2003. Judge Kauvar noted that Solie had a previous reckless driving conviction but said, “Had that been a DUI back then instead of a ‘reckless driving,’ you would be treated today as a second-offender, even though you had twenty years between.”

“You have to understand,” the judge said, “how lucky you are that that was a ‘reckless driving’ and not a ‘driving under the influence’ conviction, or you would be facing a mandatory minimum of 20 days in jail at this time.” (Polar Star, 21 Oct. 2003, p. 6)

But Solie did have a prior DUI conviction (1983). He let the court think otherwise and got the lighter sentence of a first offender.

The same thing happened before at Solie’s sentencing for the above-mentioned reckless driving charge in 1987. He sat there as his (ill-informed) attorney appealed for leniency, telling the judge, “He doesn’t have any drunk driving arrests.”

In this case too, the judge told Solie he would get a harsher punishment if he had a prior DUI. “I would have made it (probation) to the three-year period except it’s the first time that he’s been involved in anything above a speeding charge. So I think the one-year time is adequate.” (Tape No. 4FA4-345, 9-12-03, Case # 4F4-S86-3426, May 29, 1987.)

Solie skirted accountability for his actions and received the lighter punishment.

The words “honesty,” “integrity,” and “accountability” occur 17 times in GVEA’s bylaws, which also state that “a reputation for honest dealings is important.”

That language either means something or it doesn’t. Those declared values are either straight talk or they are just fancy words signifying nothing.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.