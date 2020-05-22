Solie will share information

To the editor: I am supporting Rick Solie for the GVEA board. We need somebody who cares and somebody who will share. Rick Solie will share the information. Right now I’m looking at the proposed PCE base amount calculation and I look at one, two, three, four, five utilities, and I’m beside myself when I see GVEA at 26 cents per kWh for our residents compared to Municipal Light and Power at 23 cents, Matanuska Electric Association at 21 cents, and Chugach at 21 cents. Shame on us.
You want to know why we are at 26 cents? Because we have a wind farm. That’s why. We have to spin one of our turbines so we can maintain our grid. When the wind doesn’t blow we have to bring on other sources to keep the lights on and that creates higher costs and inefficiencies we can’t afford. Shame on us. We would make money by shutting down the wind farm. Am I about renewable energy? Absolutely, but wind is a renewable that doesn’t work for us. It has raised our rates by 4 or 5 cents. Liars lie, the numbers don’t.
Look at your information. Get informed. Rick Solie will inform you. Rick Solie will work for the citizens in this town, the ones that are paying the bills. And, I’m going to tell you that there is nothing wrong with running a good clean turbine, nothing wrong with good clean coal. We need a mix of everything. There’s no silver bullet. We need to do it all, but we need to be responsible about it. We’re not being responsible by putting in a wind farm that costs us 5 cents per kWh.
Rick understands this and will be a great addition to the board. I encourage you to find your ballot that came in the mail, and mail it in, or go on line to vote! It’s important!