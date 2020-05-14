Letter to the Editor

Solie will be good for GVEA

To the editor: I hope my neighbors in District 3 will join me in supporting Rick Solie for the upcoming GVEA election. I have known Rick and his family for many years, and they are a solid and dependable family.

Rick does not just live in our town, he participates in our community on a level that most people can’t make the time for. He graduated from the University of Alaska. He worked in the Legislature for former Sen. Steve Frank. He has worked in the oil and gas industry, the mining industry and sat on the board of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and was a member of our Borough Assembly. A truly well-rounded Fairbanksan. He will be a thoughtful and reasonable voice for District 3.

