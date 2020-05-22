Solie not right for GVEA

To the editor: The News-Miner’s recent letters to the editor have focused on the GVEA District 3 election. But only one has mentioned the elephant in the room: Rick Solie’s conflict of interest.
Mr. Solie works for a corporation that wants GVEA to build it a 50-mile transmission line, and I believe that we will pay more so that International Tower Hills, a client of Mr. Solie’s consulting business, can get subsidized power to its proposed mine near Livengood.
As recently as 2016, Tower Hills estimated its electricity would cost 13 cents per kilowatt hour — roughly half of what residential member-owners pay. Why should we pay more so a client of Mr. Solie can get subsidized power? This is the definition of a conflict of interest. Who is Mr. Solie really trying to get cheap power for? Me and you or his client?
I’ve never written a letter to the editor before, but this got me real worked up. My electric bill is high enough without giving corporate welfare to Rick Solie’s client. Is this even legal? How does this not violate GVEA’s bylaws?
Furthermore, Solie is one of the directors of the Alaska Miners Association. The Miners Association is a strong advocate of the Usibelli Coal Mine, from which GVEA receives fuel for over one-third of its power generation.
I’m not going to pretend I have the answer for lower electric bills, but I sure as hell know that having a board member with a conflict of interest isn’t going to help. While Solie’s client could get a sweetheart deal, we have to pay higher rates. That’s just plain wrong.
We already pay super high electricity prices. We shouldn’t give an extra dime of our hard-earned money to GVEA because of a crony capitalist like Solie. I don’t know much about the other candidate, but something feels rotten about Rick Solie. We need directors who are independent, unimpeachable, and solely committed to the people of Fairbanks.