Letters to the Editor

Solie not right for GVEA

To the editor: I read Rick Solie’s letter to the editor where he suggests people are making unfair “accusations.” But of course the court records are open to the public. The convictions are not accusations, they are facts.

Solie asks us to give him a break for his encounters with the legal system of 20, 30, and 40 years ago. OK, let’s do that. Let’s only consider the things he’s done less than 20 years ago, when he was over the age of 40.

During that period, he has six violations: illegal parking; illegal stop at a stop sign; speeding ticket No. 1; speeding ticket No. 2; speeding ticket No. 3, and an arrest with three charges: a) driving on the wrong side of the road (twice), b) refusing a breathalyzer test, and c) drunken driving. He cut a deal, the first two charges were dropped, and he was convicted of the DUI. These illegalities have continued up to last year (speeding). If we could go back just one more year, we would add speeding tickets No. 4 and No. 5.

Solie says he’s learned from his mistakes and that he’s a different person now. The court record says otherwise. The total rap sheet (see notsolie.com) includes a driving with suspended license conviction, numerous speeding tickets, a reckless driving conviction (where he broke the back of a 7-year-old boy), and two drunken-driving convictions. Maybe some people think that kind of serial flouting of the law fits GVEA’s profile for a director. I don’t.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.