Solie not right for GVEA

To the editor: I read Rick Solie’s letter to the editor where he suggests people are making unfair “accusations.” But of course the court records are open to the public. The convictions are not accusations, they are facts.
Solie asks us to give him a break for his encounters with the legal system of 20, 30, and 40 years ago. OK, let’s do that. Let’s only consider the things he’s done less than 20 years ago, when he was over the age of 40.
During that period, he has six violations: illegal parking; illegal stop at a stop sign; speeding ticket No. 1; speeding ticket No. 2; speeding ticket No. 3, and an arrest with three charges: a) driving on the wrong side of the road (twice), b) refusing a breathalyzer test, and c) drunken driving. He cut a deal, the first two charges were dropped, and he was convicted of the DUI. These illegalities have continued up to last year (speeding). If we could go back just one more year, we would add speeding tickets No. 4 and No. 5.
Solie says he’s learned from his mistakes and that he’s a different person now. The court record says otherwise. The total rap sheet (see notsolie.com) includes a driving with suspended license conviction, numerous speeding tickets, a reckless driving conviction (where he broke the back of a 7-year-old boy), and two drunken-driving convictions. Maybe some people think that kind of serial flouting of the law fits GVEA’s profile for a director. I don’t.