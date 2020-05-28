Solie is up to the task

To the editor: As a 33-year member of the Golden Valley board of directors, 52-year resident of the Fairbanks area, and business owner, I’m very interested in the election for the individual to replace retiring director Rick Schikora. I am convinced Rick Solie is the person to do that.
When I joined the board, Golden Valley had the highest rates in the Railbelt. We set a goal to have the lowest rates, and we accomplished that. Now, once again, Golden Valley has the highest rates among the Railbelt utilities, stressing families and business alike.
The board of directors makes myriad policy and business decisions annually, including labor contracts, regulatory requirements, and multi-million dollar loans, as well as power supply. During my tenure, we weighed the advantages and disadvantages of renewable energy, including the Bradley Lake Hydro project, the Healy Clean Coal power plant, and the Eva Creek Wind Farm.
Our members are interested in responsible stewardship of the environment. However, given our extreme climate and relative isolation, we must provide backup power for wind and solar, which vastly increases the cost of construction and the cost of fuel, since it requires that a gas or oil power plant be kept idling at all times.
I believe that Rick Solie is the best person to deal with these challenges as a business owner and longtime committed member of the community. He understands the requirement to provide safe, reliable and affordable power to the Interior, and he has the skills and experience to balance cost versus benefit of decisions that the board must make. He has stated he wishes to see rates go down, to make the Interior a desirable place to live, and attract job creating businesses.
I am happy to discuss this with anyone who would like to call me. My phone is 907-347-8662.