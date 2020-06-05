Letter to the Editor

Solie is community- based

To the editor: The GVEA District 3 election race is soon coming to a close, and I am voting for Rick Solie.

For the past few years I have worked with Rick on a number of community projects through the Chamber of Commerce, Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., and the borough. His leadership efforts and passion for community based-solutions led to the development of the Air Quality Task Force. This group carried forward a message for clean-burning practices while taking into consideration both economic and environmental impacts. His efforts have provided sound direction to help keep wood burning a dependable option for our community.

Golden Valley’s power costs impact residential and industrial customers. I have seen significant increases as a homeowner, but as a small business operator, I have seen demand charges increase by more than 40% over the last two years. These rate increases are crippling to small businesses and the jobs and economic contributions they make. Renewable energy should absolutely be considered, but not when it negatively impacts reliability and adds energy costs for our community.

I believe Rick is the best person to represent GVEA District 3. He offers a business perspective and responsible resource development platform.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.