Solie is community- based

To the editor: The GVEA District 3 election race is soon coming to a close, and I am voting for Rick Solie.
For the past few years I have worked with Rick on a number of community projects through the Chamber of Commerce, Fairbanks Economic Development Corp., and the borough. His leadership efforts and passion for community based-solutions led to the development of the Air Quality Task Force. This group carried forward a message for clean-burning practices while taking into consideration both economic and environmental impacts. His efforts have provided sound direction to help keep wood burning a dependable option for our community.
Golden Valley’s power costs impact residential and industrial customers. I have seen significant increases as a homeowner, but as a small business operator, I have seen demand charges increase by more than 40% over the last two years. These rate increases are crippling to small businesses and the jobs and economic contributions they make. Renewable energy should absolutely be considered, but not when it negatively impacts reliability and adds energy costs for our community.
I believe Rick is the best person to represent GVEA District 3. He offers a business perspective and responsible resource development platform.