Letter to the Editor

Solie is a listener

To the editor: As a 34-year resident of Fairbanks who has worked with Rick Solie in health, education, recreational and political circles, I wish to attest to the attributes Rick Solie brings to any community effort and as a potential member of the Golden Valley Electric Association board in particular.

Rick Solie is one of the most thoughtful, measured and insightful economic thinkers I’ve worked with over the last three decades. He values the diversity of opinion and he listens — really listens — to all stakeholders when making community decisions. I say that as someone who has been on the other side of issues with Rick.

In my experience working with Rick Solie over 30 years, he demonstrates the respectful listening skills needed for such an important community asset as GVEA.

