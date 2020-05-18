Solie has the ability

To the editor: I would like to support Rick Solie to the Golden Valley Electric board of directors representing District 3. Fairbanks is a very fortunate community with many talented and engaged individuals who work hard to make Fairbanks a wonderful community, and Rick is one of those talented and engaged individuals.
I have known Rick Solie through a number of different organizations and he is always engaged, thoughtful, studies the issues, and once has the information makes his decision. Rick recognizes that it is through the responsible development of our resources we can have a community that provides jobs that can support families, a healthy economy, and an Alaska lifestyle. While it is important to create opportunities for families to thrive, it is also important to recognize that we also need to be good stewards of our environment and community. Rick has worked hard on our air quality issues serving on the FNSB Air Quality Stakeholder Group recognizing that we must address air quality in the Interior in a responsible manner that will create a healthy environment yet not destroy opportunities for development. Rick’s community involvement has also been diverse through local and state Chambers of Commerce and has served in leadership roles in the chambers, which recognizes the diversity of the Interior and its diverse businesses.
Rick’s service to the public goes back many years and includes serving on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, gaining valuable knowledge on the Interior and it issues.
The cost of electric power is borne by every resident, and the high cost of electricity can adversely affect economic development and burdens residents. Rick understands the need to have diverse, reliable and affordable electric power for the families, businesses, and industries in the Interior. Rick in his Q&A recognizes and supports popular programs such as SNAP, Good Cents and energy conservation initiatives by it residents.
I am confident Rick will work hard to lower our electric cost to the families and business of the Interior while being forward-looking to ensure we have a healthy economy and environment.