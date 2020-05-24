Solie has integrity

To the editor: Recently there has been talk about Rick Solie not being qualified to be a GVEA director because he works for International Tower Hill Mines and therefore has a conflict of interest.
The simple truth is that every director of every public or private entity theoretically has a conflict of interest. It is interesting to note that the Articles of Incorporation for GVEA, Article V, Section 3, which lists the qualifications for being a director, does not state that having a possible conflict of interest would disqualify a person from being a director. However, when a conflict of interest arises with a director, Article VI, Section 1 deals with that situation. Normally a board member would disclose to the board that he has a conflict of interest on the particular matter before it and ask to be excused from that portion of the meeting. The conflicted director would not participate in the discussions and would also not vote on the issue. This is a common practice. His occupation and expertise do not cause any problems; rather, this gives him a deeper breadth of experience from which to deal intelligently with energy issues for all the GVEA members.
I know that Rick Solie has great depth of integrity and ethical responsibility and would conduct himself accordingly in any possible conflict of interest that would arise as a board member. I am therefore urging you to vote for Rick Solie.