Letter to the Editor

Solie got my vote

To the editor: What I see in consistency with letters opposing Rick Solie for the District 3 GVEA board seat is support for the other candidate by people who have supported efforts to block sound environmental development of Alaska’s vast natural resources. All these efforts, including support of ANILCA, keeping ANWR and the Beaufort Sea closed to exploration, and making half of the NPR-A unavailable for resource development, locked up hundreds of millions of acres of Alaska’s mining, timber, and oil and gas resources as well as limited access to hunting and fishing.

This same group was instrumental in shutting down the Healy Clean Coal power plant for years, and I think they can take the blame for our inability to use natural gas to clean up our air and reduce the cost of electricity in Interior Alaska.

The past few months have shown people how important a private sector economy is to Alaskans. Government cannot and should not be our source of economic stability. Rick gets that.

Then there is Rick the person. I know Rick Solie. I have known him since the mid-1990s when he was a legislative aide. We are not close friends but have crossed paths in our careers.

About six years ago, my daughter mentioned to him and a friend that I was spending my Sunday afternoon digging fence post holes so I could fence off my property and protect it from thieves who had stolen a utility trailer one week and had come back the next week and had backed up to my fuel tank with a pickup and 300-gallon tank getting ready to siphon my tank. Rick and that friend showed up at my place that afternoon with a generator and electric post hole digger and helped me build my fence. It was unsolicited and he had nothing to gain, but he was just being a good Samaritan.

From what I have seen about his character, I think he is a good man, with good intentions. He got my vote.

