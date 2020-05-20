Solie for our utility

To the editor: Decisions made by the GVEA board of directors affect every household and business in our community. It matters who those decision-makers are. I am pleased that Rick Solie has put his name forth to serve in this important position, and I strongly support his candidacy.
Rick is a lifelong Fairbanks resident and a Lathrop graduate. He has lived, worked and raised his family here and cares very much about our community’s future and well-being.
I have worked with Rick Solie on many civic boards and commissions, including the Borough Assembly. Rick is an intelligent contributor to every discussion. He has considerable experience and understanding of important industries and stakeholders in our state and community.
Rick always looks for cost-saving options that don’t affect services. He contends the residential rate of $0.026/kwh is the highest of major utilities in the state, and Fairbanks families can’t afford having it go higher. Rick will represent local ratepayers, not outside environmental groups.
Please join me in voting for Rick Solie for District 3 representative on the GVEA board.