Letter to the Editor

Solie for GVEA District 3

To the editor: I am writing today to encourage you to participate in the GVEA board elections. When your ballot for the GVEA District 3 election arrives, please vote for Rick Solie. I’ve seen Rick serve this community in various ways over the years. I first met Rick in his role as chairman of the board of directors of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce. That role is just one example of the way Rick invests his time and effort into growing this community. He has a long and impressive track record of public service here in Fairbanks. I have gotten to know him better in the past few years and have found him to be incredibly knowledgeable and thoughtful when facing complex issues. He is always striving to better this place we all call home.

It should be noted that Rick Schikora, the man who has served on the GVEA board for the past 34 years, has endorsed Rick Solie. He knows what it takes to serve our community in this role, and his endorsement is just one substantial reason to support Solie. We continue to need affordable and reliable electricity to help Fairbanks thrive. Once again, please vote for Rick Solie for the GVEA board.

