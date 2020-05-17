To the editor: Please join me in my enthusiastic support of Rick Solie for GVEA board of directors for my district, District 3. I have known Rick both professionally and personally in my many years of living here in Fairbanks. Rick has selflessly devoted much of his free time for the betterment of Fairbanks. I know he has served on several Chamber of Commerce committees and the Clean Air Task Force, among countless others that have been mentioned in other letters to the editor. Rick is a reliable voice for Fairbanks and will be the reasonable vote for GVEA. I appreciate that Rick will have a steady hand when it comes to keeping rates low and not indulge in expensive ineffectual efforts.
Solie for GVEA District 3
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Troopers recover body of man missing along upper Chena River
- State confirms four new Alaska residents with COVID-19
- Kayakers have narrow escape on Chena; city officials urge public to avoid river
- How to watch the F-35 flyover this Friday
- Governor extends self-quarantine mandate on travel into Alaska
- Fairbanks woman charged with attempted murder
- Search continues for Salcha man swept away in Tanana River
- Dunleavy loosens intrastate travel restrictions
- State confirms one new COVID-19 case in Fairbanks on Monday
- Here’s what you need to know about phase two of Dunleavy’s reopening plan