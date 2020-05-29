Letter to the Editor

Solie for GVEA board

To the editor: I think the GVEA board needs views that reflect the broad spectrum of the community. I’m pleased we are having a good debate on candidates.

Rick Solie grew up in this community and has been professionally engaged in the resource industry on behalf of Fairbanks and the whole state for decades. The resource industry is an important customer for any energy cooperative, including GVEA. He brings really important expertise to the board and a knowledge of policy-making across the state. He is also committed personally to the success of this community, and that includes affordable, reliable energy.

I’ve got no patience for negativity, especially trotting out decades-old irrelevant information. People make mistakes (all of us), and most learn from those mistakes. Look at the whole record when judging a person.

Rick has an impressive record of professionalism and community engagement over decades. I’ll be voting for him.

