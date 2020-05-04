Letter to the Editor

Solie for GVEA Board

 

To the editor: I am writing to support Rick Solie for the GVEA board of directors, District 3.

Over the years, I’ve worked with Rick on numerous issues important to Fairbanks’ economy and our quality of life. He has always demonstrated a balanced perspective on issues and has worked to assure our community is a better place to live.

Two important issues are local air quality and lowering our energy costs, both of them key elements to a healthy community and both impacted by the governance of GVEA. Your vote can help assure a successful and affordable utility.

Please join me and vote for Rick Solie, GVEA board of directors, District 3.

 

