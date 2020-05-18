Solie for GVEA board

To the editor: GVEA election ballots will be in the mail soon, and members will elect a new District 3 representative to the board of directors. Decisions made by the board direct our electric utility’s future. Historically, GVEA board meetings receive a free pass by our newspaper, radio and TV media with little or no coverage. We need board members who will share decisions openly and who recognize every $3,000 decision is equivalent to members’ annual electric bills. We need board members who see every $3 million decision as 1,000 members’ annual electric bills and will ask “Can I find 1,000 members” to support such a spending decision.
Rick Solie has served our community and our state in various capacities. He understands what budgeting and financial responsibility are and is a great communicator. We need level-headed board members to help guide GVEA forward and past our current economic crisis. Please join me in voting for Rick Solie. Ballots must be postmarked by June 9.