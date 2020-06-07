Solie best to lower costs

To the editor: I am writing in support of Rick Solie for the GVEA board.
I work in District 3 and am active in the Alaska Miners Association and the business community, which is how I know Rick. He understands the importance of affordable, reliable energy to a healthy economy. Solie’s experience in resource development and public policy make him a good addition to the Board.
Fairbanks boasts a capable support industry that works hard to ensure that the mining and oil and gas industries can thrive, providing jobs and contracts for many. Bringing down our power costs is important to these businesses and the people who live here. Rick’s background, including his involvement on the Miners Association, Chamber of Commerce Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee and other public service, prepare him well for the GVEA board.
Golden Valley’s electric rates are the highest in the state, and Solie will focus on lowering them and keep a business perspective on the board. Please join me, outgoing board member Rick Schikora and other members of the business community in supporting Solie.