Solie best for GVEA

To the editor: Reading the back and forth of recent letters to the editor has for once caused me to write in and identify why it seems clearly best to vote for Rick Solie, a longtime (50 years in Fairbanks) citizen and consistent, informed, community servant. Losing Rick Schikora’s District 3 representation after 34 years is a pity, but having Rick Solie willing to step in to this essential role is heartening.
I’ve known and worked with Rick for more than 20 years on committees at the local Chamber of Commerce, the Alaska Miners Association, and more recently as members of the Air Quality Stakeholders Commission. His attention to helping to solve this regional air quality PM2.5 conundrum will be of distinct financial benefit for GVEA’s members.
As a signer of his candidate petition and strong supporter of Rick’s election, I read with dismay the false accusation regarding a perceived “conflict of interest” in the News-Miner opinion page last week. The letter to the editor said he didn’t mention his employment with Tower Hill Mine, but it’s right there on page 2 of his candidate summary. His consulting firm has Tower Hill Mine–Livengood Gold Project as a client now, which is excellent. He is a well-regarded spokesperson.
For me, Rick’s history and support for economic development (particularly a strong focus on responsible natural resource work, such as mining and oil and gas extraction), lower-cost energy and the local air quality through the borough’s Air Quality Stakeholder Group and Air Quality Coalition give a pretty clear indication of his positions and ability to work with diverse groups. A close read through his candidate statement clearly indicates his vision and conviction to assure the future viability and success of GVEA as a customer-focused, stable Interior Alaska electrical utility.
Join me in supporting, and voting for, Rick Solie for GVEA board. He’ll work hard to represent our community and lower our electric rates.