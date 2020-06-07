Solie and the GVEA intertie

To the editor: During the 1990s, Rick Solie, candidate for GVEA board, advocated for the construction of the vital GVEA intertie powerline at public meetings. This proposed intertie from Healy to Fairbanks would run along the Rex/South route in the Tanana flats.
In the late 1980s, GVEA recognized the pressing need for a second intertie to supplement the old 1967 intertie. In 1993, the Legislature appropriated nearly $50 million for the intertie. But powerful left-leaning environmental groups sought to derail the proposed intertie.
The old, and still operating, 1967 intertie that runs near the Parks Highway was running at maximum capacity in the late 1990s. GVEA suggested that $1.2 million was being burned up annually due to lost line efficiency. Power outages were more frequent then.
But the powerful left-wing pressure groups persisted in delaying the desperately needed new intertie. They put up all sorts of reasons to justify trying to stop it, such as: “It would hurt the ‘viewshed’ from Chena Ridge” (in fact it is virtually invisible from all those vantage points); “It would hurt the fens,” which is bog water with floating vegetation, (in fact it hurts nothing); “It would disturb the animals”; “It would hurt tourism”; “Well then”, they’d say, “it should be placed alongside the existing older intertie line” (But this would destroy the safety factor of having the two lines separated in case one line is disrupted by various causes (fire, earthquakes, etc.). It also would make the new intertie much longer, more expensive and would have affected many more property owners.
Though the obstruction and ploys delayed the new intertie for years, it was finally approved and constructed along the Rex/South route in the Tanana flats. It went into operation in October 2003 in conjunction with the new 40-megawatt GVEA battery system that can supply backup power for about 15 minutes when a power supply goes down. This allows time for another generator to be brought up online, so as to avoid disruption.
Rick Solie has a degree in economics from UAF and is pro-economic development.