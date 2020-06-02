Solie, a voice for lower rates

To the editor: I have known Rick Solie for many years and have worked with him on issues important to the Interior. I have always found him thorough, a willing listener and totally focused on good problem-solving techniques. As a former director of a large Interior utility, I can fully endorse Rick for a position on GVEA’s board of directors.
The choice for GVEA is clear. Rick brings a business perspective, is committed to holding rates down and will be honest with the members about energy choices and the effect on their pocketbooks. Others support a costly environmental agenda that will unnecessarily raise rates, currently the highest in the state.
Rick’s character, his balanced business perspective and his proven commitment to our community make him an ideal addition to the board. I join outgoing GVEA board chairman Rick Schikora in urging Rick Solie’s election to the board.