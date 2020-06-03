Letter to the Editor

Solie a good fit

To the editor: I am writing to support Rick Solie for the GVEA board. I work in District 3 and am active in the business community, which is how I know Rick. He has been a leader on local issues and understands the importance of affordable, reliable energy to a healthy economy and quality of life. His background in energy issues, resource development and public policy make him an ideal fit for the board.

Rick’s recent involvement on behalf of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce community on the air quality PM 2.5 issue is an example of his active engagement. Two years ago, the Fairbanks community came together through the borough stakeholders group to protest the EPA’s ill-advised regulations. Rick represented the Chamber of Commerce. The regulations would have cost Fairbanks businesses and residents millions of dollars and would not clean up the air. There is still work to do, but their efforts to date have been effective and are an example of how Rick engages in issues important to Fairbanks.

Fairbanks’ electric rates are the highest in the state — that’s a problem for both our business and my home. Rick Solie has said he will focus on lowering members’ power costs and keep a business perspective on the board. I believe him — he’s got the experience and integrity necessary. Rick Schikora, who is retiring from that board seat, supports him for that reason, too. Please join us in voting Solie.

