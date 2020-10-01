So much for principle

To the editor: So Dereliction Dan Sullivan piously stood on principle four years ago to not seat a Supreme Court Justice 10 months before a presidential election. Yet this principle is thrown out with the trash less than 40 days from this presidential election. Never have I seen such slavering jowls over the death of an 87-year-old icon. Dereliction Dan must have used several tissues to wipe off his drool.
Further lacking in principle, he has made no demur over the Russian bounties paid for the deaths of American servicemen in Afghanistan. He is an active member of the USMC Reserves, and the Marines do not leave anyone behind. Yet this Marine is OK with the servicemen’s deaths at the hands of paid assassins.
And here he is ready to ride out the election about the Pebble Mine project. In other words, he has made promises to the CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership and then lied to Alaskans. Seems like he got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Does anyone know how much Pebble personnel have donated to his reelection effort?
Seems like Dereliction Dan is lacking in principle on several fronts. He is, however, well-ensconced as a slobbering lapdog of Putin’s puppet.