Snow removal

To the editor: A good deal of snow fell Nov. 5 and 6. I fully realize Public Works can’t clear all the streets at once. On the north side of Airport Way between University Avenue and Peger Road, Park Drive and Coppet Street were cleared of snow right down to the road surface. This was probably done on Nov. 23 — that date a road grader passed by my house on Riverview Drive. The grader went by once — down to Peger Road and back. If he had raised his blade 1 inch, he would have plowed nothing but air. Very little hardpack was being moved to make a halfway smooth driving surface. It is better than it was, but nothing to brag about.
I’m sure it’s not the workers who decided to do those two streets and then leave. Had to be some management involved.
Are the rest of the residents who live in that area second-class citizens or is there a certain person who lives in that area who has a lot of pull with the mayor and/or Public Works director? The mayor and Public Works director need to get out and look at this area. Another area is Doyon Estates, which is across the river — the streets are clean down to asphalt. Now it took a lot of passes with a grader to do that job. Maybe the problem is the grader operator. Something needs to be done. I have lived at my residence for 45 years. This has to be the very worst year ever for winter street maintenance.