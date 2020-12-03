You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

Snow removal

To the editor: A good deal of snow fell Nov. 5 and 6. I fully realize Public Works can’t clear all the streets at once. On the north side of Airport Way between University Avenue and Peger Road, Park Drive and Coppet Street were cleared of snow right down to the road surface. This was probably done on Nov. 23 — that date a road grader passed by my house on Riverview Drive. The grader went by once — down to Peger Road and back. If he had raised his blade 1 inch, he would have plowed nothing but air. Very little hardpack was being moved to make a halfway smooth driving surface. It is better than it was, but nothing to brag about.

I’m sure it’s not the workers who decided to do those two streets and then leave. Had to be some management involved.

Are the rest of the residents who live in that area second-class citizens or is there a certain person who lives in that area who has a lot of pull with the mayor and/or Public Works director? The mayor and Public Works director need to get out and look at this area. Another area is Doyon Estates, which is across the river — the streets are clean down to asphalt. Now it took a lot of passes with a grader to do that job. Maybe the problem is the grader operator. Something needs to be done. I have lived at my residence for 45 years. This has to be the very worst year ever for winter street maintenance.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.