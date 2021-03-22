Smokefree for everyone’s health

To the editor: Thanks to COVID-19, health, immunity and sanitized surfaces have been at the forefront of our daily lives for months. In the January 2021 publication of Alaska Pulse there was an article on how two out of three Alaska adults have underlying health conditions that increase their chances of serious illness from COVID-19. One of those health concerns was smoking, which continues to be the leading cause of preventable death in the United States.
Many Alaskans have made the decision not to smoke in their homes. However, residents of multi-unit housing are still exposed to drifting, toxic, secondhand smoke. According to the 2006 U.S. Surgeon General Report, “Secondhand smoke exposure causes disease and premature death in children and adults who do not smoke.”
Children exposed to secondhand smoke are at an increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, ear problems and more severe asthma. Smoking by parents causes respiratory symptoms and slows lung growth in their children.
Exposure of adults to secondhand smoke has immediate adverse effects on the cardiovascular system and causes coronary heart disease and lung cancer.
The scientific evidence indicates that there is no risk-free level of exposure to secondhand smoke.”
The Alaska Smokefree Workplace Law (A.S.35.301) states that no smoking is allowed in common areas, 20 feet from air intakes, doors and windows of multi-unit dwellings. However, tenants and property owners of multi-unit properties would benefit greatly from stronger smokefree policies for their buildings. Smokefree properties are easier to maintain, cost less to turn over, and rent for more than smoked-in units. Smokefree properties ensure that residents are not being exposed to toxic secondhand smoke.
Let’s protect our neighbors, children and ourselves by decreasing exposure to toxic tobacco smoke. To learn more about smokefree multi-unit housing policies go to www.smokefreehousingak.org, or call your local American Lung Association in Alaska office at (907)891-7443 (smokefreehousingak@lung.org) for free resources, services and feedback on smokefree policies.
If you are working on quitting smoking or vaping, Alaska’s Tobacco Quit Line (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers free support and nicotine replacement therapy to Alaska adults.