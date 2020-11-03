Smoke detector batteries

To the editor: An average of three children a day — approximately 1,100 children under the age of 15 — die each year in house fires. Ninety percent of fire deaths involving children occur in homes without smoke detectors. Sadly, many of these tragic deaths could be avoided with working smoke alarms.
To help parents, guardians and kids in our community remember, your local fire and emergency service organizations have joined forces with the International Fire Chiefs Association and Energizer Batteries to encourage kids and their parents to adopt a simple habit that could save their lives: Change smoke detectors batteries each fall when you change your clocks back to standard time.
Although 92% of American homes have smoke detectors, nearly one-third don’t work because of worn or missing batteries. With the early warning that smoke detectors can provide, residents stand a much greater chance of escaping safely. In fact, working smoke detectors cut the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half.
The twice-yearly changes we make to our clocks for daylight savings are perfect times to install fresh batteries in your smoke detectors. If you didn’t change your batteries this weekend, take a minute now to do so. Then push the test button on the smoke detector to make sure the devices are working.
We also recommend that families also plan two escape routes from our home and practice them regularly. It is also a good idea to “pre-assemble” a fire safety kit, including a working flashlight, fresh batteries, warm clothes, and important phone numbers and some cash. And most important, ensure everyone knows what a smoke alarm sounds like and what they are supposed to do, especially when they are sleeping.
Remember that smoke detectors are the family’s best defense against a fire. Keep them in top working condition with an annual battery change. You will never know when you’ll need them the most.
If you have any questions, please feel free to give me a call at 907-590-3717 or drop me an email at shadow@ak.net