Single parents and COVID-19

To the editor: During this time of uncertainty, anxiety and fears are heightened for many. Most are being cautious, and unfortunately, some never will take this seriously until it hits close to home. We have all had the same opportunity to listen to the warnings about going out into public places and the precautions that we should take. Please remember, however, that not everyone has the equal opportunity to follow every directive. Think about the single parents who are doing this all on their own, being thrust into home-schooling their children, providing for their every need, and keeping them safe and away from others. Many are doing all of this while attempting to work from home, and on a decreased income, due to this pandemic. Single parents have no one else to rely on in this day of social distancing and fear.
Yesterday, I heard from a soldier who is in Afghanistan. His wife is left behind in Alaska, alone, and they have a baby. I also spoke with another friend, who is a single mother with no one to rely on for help. They each spoke of the many challenges of keeping everyone isolated and safe while making sure you have the bare necessities to exist. They each mentioned the difficulties, and fears, of going to get groceries when it is absolutely necessary. They have to take their children in with them, because they have no other alternative. I do not believe they intentionally risk their children’s lives. Hearing from others about how irrational they are being is not helpful.
Please, if you see a parent in a store with their child or children, do not verbally abuse them for their “choice” to bring them in with them. We have many soldiers who are deployed, leaving behind many spouses with children, as well as many other single parents who live in our community. They are struggling every day, as we all are, in addition to having to do it all on their own.
Nan Greer
North Pole