Silenced doctors

To the editor: There is a great deal of conflicting information about COVID-19. Recently, the voices of “America’s Frontline Doctors” were excluded from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Even their website was taken down by the host company. The message of this organization is regarded as disinformation that you should not hear. The video was recorded on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, because the First Amendment right to freedom of speech applies to everyone, including these certified and practicing medical doctors, who have experience with COVID-19 patients but who happen to disagree with the “official” narrative.
I won’t trouble you with my opinions, but you should be free to evaluate their voices for yourself. YouTube took the video down after it went viral with 14 million views. You can still view it at bit.ly/2PoMTZk. Unfortunately, you may have difficulty hearing more from them. These doctors took substantial risks to speak out. At least one of them, Dr. Gold, lost her job afterward. But they felt obligated to share what they see.
These are not the only physicians whose voices have been silenced or sidelined for speaking out on the pandemic. “Wrong speak” doctors even include elected government officials, like Rep. Ron Paul, Sen. Rand Paul, and Minnesota state Sen. Scott Jensen. Dr. Jensen has 40 years of experience as a family physician, plus several years in government. After he questioned the over-counting of COVID deaths in Minnesota and other states, he was informed that his medical certification was under investigation. Dr. Jensen painfully recounts his story in another video at the above site.
What is the truth? On this and many other issues, there are conflicting voices. (In Matthew 24, Jesus told us that “deception” would be a primary characteristic at the end of the age.) But how can anyone discern between differing opinions if some voices are silenced by people who don’t want us to hear them? Freedom of speech is important. Without it, you have no freedom to hear and no choice except to believe “big brother."