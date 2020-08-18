Silence on USPS

To the editor: Deliberately delaying the mail is contrary to U.S. law. This is currently being done at breakneck speed in order to delay, or deny, absentee voting. This is being done to disenfranchise voters.
Rural Alaska is extremely dependent on the USPS for mail service, medications and other necessities of life. The illegal destruction of the USPS will have devastating results on rural residents. Urban residents will be similarly deleteriously affected by these actions.
The destruction of absentee balloting is being actively pursued in this way to limit voting and is actively disenfranchising voters. Voting is not a liberal wish, it is a responsibility of citizenship. To have voting diminished as a ploy to steal an election would have been unfathomable at any time previous to this administration. Now it is seen as blatantly expected.
Our senators and lone representative have been without comment on this issue. Are they in such agreement that they are willing to sacrifice rural Alaskans? Their silence on this is absolutely deafening.
Charlotte Cannon
Fairbanks