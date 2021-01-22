To the editor: After reading the news last week, I began to write this letter with heartfelt criticism for those who would intentionally seek to make our new president’s term even more difficult than it needs to be as he addresses the crises we are facing. As I drafted and redrafted this letter, and I talked with loved ones about my feelings, I slowly came to the hard truth that we all have some shared responsibility in today’s great struggles: racial prejudice, environmental deterioration, our responses to the COVID pandemic, and our extreme economic inequity. This is not because we are bad; rather, it rests, I feel, in the amount of courage it takes to change, to look more deeply into our thoughts and actions, to be informed, to be sure of the facts and to dare to act.
So, at almost 82, I need to do a lot more soul-searching. I invite each reader to join me: to love our environment more, to be aware of how our actions can affect others’ safety, to share our wealth and to speak out against all harmful prejudices.