You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Shared responsibility

To the editor: After reading the news last week, I began to write this letter with heartfelt criticism for those who would intentionally seek to make our new president’s term even more difficult than it needs to be as he addresses the crises we are facing. As I drafted and redrafted this letter, and I talked with loved ones about my feelings, I slowly came to the hard truth that we all have some shared responsibility in today’s great struggles: racial prejudice, environmental deterioration, our responses to the COVID pandemic, and our extreme economic inequity. This is not because we are bad; rather, it rests, I feel, in the amount of courage it takes to change, to look more deeply into our thoughts and actions, to be informed, to be sure of the facts and to dare to act.

So, at almost 82, I need to do a lot more soul-searching. I invite each reader to join me: to love our environment more, to be aware of how our actions can affect others’ safety, to share our wealth and to speak out against all harmful prejudices.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.