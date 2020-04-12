To the editor: Upon reading the front-page article “Elective procedure cancellation list hits snag with inclusion of abortions” by Erin McGroarty in the April 10 paper, I felt compelled to respond. The thing that struck me was the quote from Jessica Cler, director of Planned Parenthood Alaska:
“The bottom line is, abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure, as medical experts like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology have recognized,” she said. “It is shameful to see elected officials exploit a public health crisis to score political points and restrict abortion access.”
When you make a moral argument declaring something “shameful,” you are claiming the right to bind the conscience of people concerning what is right and what is wrong.
Should we feel shame because the “experts” are claiming that restricting abortion along with other nonessential medical procedures is shameful?
What about the shame we should feel for sanitizing the murder of the unborn by reducing it to an “essential time-sensitive medical procedure”?
Where is the shame in our society for allowing millions of lives to be brutally cut off because they are considered inconvenient?
The Scriptures (Judeo-Christian) claim the authority to declare what is shameful, and that authority is declared to be the word of God, from the creator of heaven and Earth — your creator, whether you acknowledge it or not.
I would encourage all of us to learn what we really should be shamed by from the Scriptures and to repent and cast that guilt in the only place where it can be cleansed and forgiven: at the foot of the cross of Christ, who died for guilty sinners.
“On that day you shall not be put to shame because of the deeds by which you have rebelled against me; for then I will remove from your midst your proud exultant ones, and you shall no longer be haughty in my holy mountain. But I will leave in your midst a people humble and lowly. They shall seek refuge in the name of the Lord…” Zephaniah 3:11-12.