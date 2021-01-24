Senator Myers' priorities

To the editor: Sen. Robert Myers was recently quoted stating “election integrity is one of the top issues constituents are raising.” As his constituent, Alaska’s election integrity is not one of my top issues. Not even in the top 10.
An Alaska voter for 35 years, I’ve never observed or read of electoral malfeasance by the state elections staff and volunteers, much less of major voter fraud in person or by mail. Alaska’s elections are run so competently we are justly an example for how to do it right. So, no, the Legislature should not waste time on conspiracy theory. Let’s proceed with governing Alaska rather than finding new ways to disenfranchise Alaskans.
Pandemic aside, the primary issue Senator Myers needs to focus on is how to pay for the state government we want. What is the balance between providing for education, law enforcement, roads, resource development and protection, statewide infrastructure, care for the neediest Alaskans, to name a few tasks, and how to pay for the state of Alaska to do these things? The only outcome for this legislative session must be a balanced budget.
Perhaps we begin the fiscal balancing with acknowledgment Alaskans have had a free ride for 40 years. And it’s over. Balancing the budget requires more than just cuts. We need to add revenue with a progressive income tax, a school head tax, perhaps seasonal sales taxes. By doing so in whatever small amount, Alaska then has a rightful seat at the table when we ask more from business and federal agencies such as oil, mining, timber, fish, tourism, retail, military and parks. A balanced budget will protect the permanent fund endowment.
The goal is not to stifle commerce but to encourage it with a stable cost of state government paid in part by Alaskans. So, Senator Myers, look for efficiencies, make changes if your colleagues agree, and right-size the state government — but then help steer Alaska to a functional budget we all participate in. That’s where our strength will come from — when Alaskans have the same paid-for clout as outside interests. Hopefully the senator will realign his priorities accordingly.