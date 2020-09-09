To the editor: All right! Here in Pleasant Valley we have already enjoyed a couple light, early morning frosts, although, thankfully, I have not heard of anyone losing their tomatoes. During these times of constant political turmoil, never-ending unrest, incessant strife and seemingly one crisis after another, I find our God’s covenant with Noah in Genesis 8:22 incredibly comforting and reassuring:
“While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”
As I usually fondly point out, the occurrence of “seedtime and harvest” most definitely necessitates the active presence of sowers and reapers. Without any doubt, the omnipotent Creator, eternally unchanging, still reigns sovereignly from his throne, and, just like the old hymn affirms, “He holds the whole, wide world in his hands.”
Indeed, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever!” (Hebrews 13:8)