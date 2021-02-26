Your assertion, (President) “Biden is taking aim at our 2nd Amendment rights” is inflamatory.
Journalistic responsibility calls for information, not inflamation. You should begin with the text of the Second Amendment.
I present for you the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of the State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The amendment appears to convey qualifiers and responsibilities along with rights.
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia rendered the majority opinion in the appeal against the city of Washington D.C. forbidding ownership of guns. The court struck down Washington’s denial of gun ownership. The court decision specifically protected the right to “keep and bear arms.” It also enumerated many aspects of the Second Amendment issue which were not addressed by the decision. Could you please perform some journalism by publishing in full Justice Scalia’s decision, to better inform readers of the Second Amendment issues which are so important to us all.
Incidentally, I have owned, kept and borne arms for over 75 years including membership in a “well regulated militia,” the U.S. Army.