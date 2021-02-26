You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Second Amendment

  • Comments

Your assertion, (President) “Biden is taking aim at our 2nd Amendment rights” is inflamatory.

Journalistic responsibility calls for information, not inflamation. You should begin with the text of the Second Amendment.

I present for you the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of the State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The amendment appears to convey qualifiers and responsibilities along with rights.

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia rendered the majority opinion in the appeal against the city of Washington D.C. forbidding ownership of guns. The court struck down Washington’s denial of gun ownership. The court decision specifically protected the right to “keep and bear arms.” It also enumerated many aspects of the Second Amendment issue which were not addressed by the decision. Could you please perform some journalism by publishing in full Justice Scalia’s decision, to better inform readers of the Second Amendment issues which are so important to us all.

Incidentally, I have owned, kept and borne arms for over 75 years including membership in a “well regulated militia,” the U.S. Army.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.