Scooter alert

To the editor: Spring has finally arrived in Fairbanks. Sidewalks and bike trails are clear, and walkers, runners, folks with kids on trikes, dog walkers and bicyclists are out in full force enjoying the outdoors. It’s a wonderful sight after a long winter of cold, snow and hunkering down.
However, a certain yellow scooter “gang” rides as a pack down these sidewalks at high speeds, not giving way to pedestrians. We were almost run over by these guys on a recent walk. Guys, someone is going to be hurt and you will be responsible.
Scooters are fun (I have one!), but they are motorized vehicles and don’t belong on bike trails.