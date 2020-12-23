School staffs' welfare important

To the editor: I am concerned for the education of our children due to the fact that more educators and support staff may feel the need to resign because of health risks associated with contracting the coronavirus.
According to Sunday’s article “Education labor groups denounce school openings” 18 teachers have resigned citing COVID-19 reasons. Yumi McCulloch, the public relations director for the district stated in the article “We attempted to work with each of those to see if we can provide accommodations or leave options, and in the end, they chose to resign their position.”
The district did not work to provide any sort of accommodations for me whatsoever and I was actually disheartened by the district’s response to my concerns after having cared and educated young children in this district for 31 years. I repeatedly expressed my desire to remain with the district but the district did not work with me. I had to choose between a career I loved or the health and safety of my own family. The district needs to care for the welfare of every employee so as to retain experienced staff to educate the young people of this community now and in the future.