School district training

To the editor: The Thursday, Aug. 20 issue of the News-Miner featured an article suggesting that the school district should offer diversity, equity and inclusion training for employees. This summer many, if not all of us witnessed the on-camera killing of George Floyd. Many people of all ages were moved by this horrendous event and were inspired to march in the streets, demonstrating for justice and institutional change. It was an opportunity to see and feel more deeply the experience of Black people in our country.
I hope many people also reacted as I did by searching my own beliefs and further educating myself about racism. As a retired Fairbanks school district teacher, I believe the proposed school district diversity, equity and inclusion training could offer the chance for employees, who want the best for all their students, to find their shortcomings and improve our school environments. Unlike the writer of a letter in Friday’s paper, I have observed many instances of unconscious racism in our schools, by otherwise kind and well-meaning teachers. The fact is that most of us don’t realize when we are being racist and we must embrace learning opportunities like the diversity, equity and inclusion training if we truly want to move toward equality.