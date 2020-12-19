School board putting staff at risk

To the editor: A cursory Google search shows that we can expect to see in this newspaper in coming months — thanks to the FNSB School Board’s decision to go back to in-person instruction in January — articles about beloved staff and teachers who have died from the disease that they likely caught at work. With a 0.6% fatality rate, even if only 20% of district staff working in the schools get the virus, we should expect to see two deaths of district employees this spring.
Many more healthy people end up with long term disabilities after getting this disease than die from it — I have a friend who’s still on disability eight months later. COVID is spreading at an exponential rate in Alaska, and the board is putting staff, students and their families in harms way.
Even if we ignore all of that long-term suffering, many parents will face a difficult choice between the benefits of in-person instruction, the risk to public health, and the burdens of remote learning on them professionally. Many will ignore their reservations for fear of even worse learning outcomes for remote students whose teachers’ attention will be divided.
This will also negatively affect staffing. There are teachers and staff who love their jobs, but have a reasonable fear of getting sick, and will feel they have no choice but to quit after being forced into unsafe working conditions.
This is all unworkable. The schools don’t have the space to operate at even 1/4 capacity and follow CDC guidelines. The ventilation systems are designed to keep heat in, not rapidly cycle in fresh air from outdoors. There will be outbreaks. What then? We’ll face a disruptive game of whack-a-mole and partial closures.
The board should reconsider its decision until there is evidence we have the virus under control, and the district should be spending its time and resources figuring out how to make remote learning as positive an experience as possible, instead of wasting time and resources on the fantasy that in-person instruction is a safe or responsible.