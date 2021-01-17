School board hypocrisy

To the editor: I read Wednesday how the school board met via Zoom to decide on opening up the teacher and staff contracts for safety negotiations. Kudos to them for that, but I see a hypocritical double standard here.
If the 10 to 15 people involved in a school board executive session are not willing to meet in person, then why are this same people willing to throw thousands of students and school staff back into school together? Sure they value their own health, but this action shows how little value they place on their hardworking teachers, support staff and especially the students of this great borough.
Tell the board that if they are not willing to meet in person, then the students should not be going back into school. The board made a bad decision, and I am afraid a lot of people are going to get sick from this. Some will die, and it will be on the board’s hands.