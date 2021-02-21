To the editor: Let me first preface this letter by saying this is not about whether or not you like Donald Trump. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or did not vote for Donald Trump, this is about the Constitution and the rule of law set out by our founding fathers.
First, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was elected to uphold the Constitution. Alan Dershowitz, the best constitutional lawyer of our time, said this impeachment was absolutely unconstitutional. She then changed her tactics to “I had to vote my conscience.”
In plain speak, she did not like Donald Trump so she threw the Constitution out and made it personal. This is not what she was elected to do. As I read letters to the editor, it seems people want to demonize Sen. Dan Sullivan for doing exactly what he was elected to do — uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land that this great nation was founded on.
In an interview, Lisa says she faces a challenge from her home state of possible censure, but she has faced that challenge and has chosen to disregard what her constituents elected her to do — which is to uphold the Constitution. Lisa has chosen her direction, now Alaskans need to show her that we value integrity in our elected officials.
Just say no to Lisa as she pretends to represent the working people of this great state.
Sylvia Samson
Fairbanks