Say 'no' to LGBTQ curriculum

To the editor: Thank you April Schumacher and school board member Matthew Sampson and others for your courage to stand up for what is right and point out that we should not even be choosing this subject as curriculum material put before the school board for approval. See “Proposed LGBTQ class incites anger ...” in the Jan. 22 Daily News-Miner. Many wrote letters and testified against this push to deceive our students with wrong behaviors. Those who use teaching units to force these perverted pornographic messages on our young people have never been held to accountability, or they would worry about their disregard of the right of families to teach their children the moral values from their religious traditions.
The school board meeting was historic because it was the first time a school board member publicly stated that our communities should not be placing or accepting the harmful exposure being recommended to increase the evil within the school environment. Counselors and teachers who are dedicated to teaching or encouraging this confusion and immorality should be fired for violating the community trust.
Public outrage is needed from the PTAs against these efforts by a noisy 1%, the LGBTQ. Employees in this district who support and encourage problematic behaviors among students should be sued. We want a powerful voice that negates the NEA union leaders’ grip on what is taught in schools.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been a strong advocate for empowering families with school choice. Read “Fixing a Broken Education System,” Epoch Times, July 25-31, 2019. Let us join Parents for School Choice founded by Virginia Walden Ford in 2004. See “… A lifelong Education Advocate,” Epoch Times, Jan. 2-8, 2020. God, our creator, is the source of morality; therefore, a knowledge and understanding of the Holy Bible will lead to wisdom that trains up good citizens.
Ultimately, we need more Matthew Sampsons on our school board. He has invested his time and energy for our traditional families, which are the strength of Fairbanks and America.