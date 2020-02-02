Letter to the Editor

Say 'no' to LGBTQ curriculum

To the editor: Thank you April Schumacher and school board member Matthew Sampson and others for your courage to stand up for what is right and point out that we should not even be choosing this subject as curriculum material put before the school board for approval. See “Proposed LGBTQ class incites anger ...” in the Jan. 22 Daily News-Miner. Many wrote letters and testified against this push to deceive our students with wrong behaviors. Those who use teaching units to force these perverted pornographic messages on our young people have never been held to accountability, or they would worry about their disregard of the right of families to teach their children the moral values from their religious traditions.

The school board meeting was historic because it was the first time a school board member publicly stated that our communities should not be placing or accepting the harmful exposure being recommended to increase the evil within the school environment. Counselors and teachers who are dedicated to teaching or encouraging this confusion and immorality should be fired for violating the community trust.

Public outrage is needed from the PTAs against these efforts by a noisy 1%, the LGBTQ. Employees in this district who support and encourage problematic behaviors among students should be sued. We want a powerful voice that negates the NEA union leaders’ grip on what is taught in schools.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been a strong advocate for empowering families with school choice. Read “Fixing a Broken Education System,” Epoch Times, July 25-31, 2019. Let us join Parents for School Choice founded by Virginia Walden Ford in 2004. See “… A lifelong Education Advocate,” Epoch Times, Jan. 2-8, 2020. God, our creator, is the source of morality; therefore, a knowledge and understanding of the Holy Bible will lead to wisdom that trains up good citizens.

Ultimately, we need more Matthew Sampsons on our school board. He has invested his time and energy for our traditional families, which are the strength of Fairbanks and America.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.