Letter to the editor

Saving the SS Nenana

To the editor: The Friends of The SS Nenana would like to express our gratefulness to Mayor Ward and each member of the Borough Assembly for emphasizing and acting on the immediate restoration of this historical piece of riverboat transportation.

We, as a group have had many concerns and apprehensions that the SS Nenana would continue to deteriorate. It’s need for repairs is now as has been expressed by residents and the community of Fairbanks.

We thank the mayor and assembly for their willingness to start restoring the SS Nenana. We will be leaving our children and grandchildren the ability to know and enjoy why, how, and what the meaning of living in the river town we call Fairbanks is. This steamship connected all of the Interior Alaska’s villages and communities contributing to the city we know today and in their days.

We thank them for their foresight to save the SS Nenana. We as a group will support and sustain them in any way possible. I as a member of the Friends of SS Nenana was delegated to send this epistle.

 

