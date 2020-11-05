Saving the S.S. Nenana

To the editor: My name is Nate Elsner, and I am an eighth grader at Chinook Montessori Charter School. The reason for this letter is to thank the Borough Assembly and Mayor Ward for their support of the preservation and restoration of the S.S. Nenana at Pioneer Park. This steamship is a very important and unique historical monument, not only for Alaska but also for our nation. It is the only wooden steam-powered sternwheel riverboat left in Alaska and one of only a handful left in the U.S. Once restored, young people can again experience firsthand a special vessel that helped build Alaska.
The S.S. Nenana has inspired me since I was 4 years old. Not only is the ship’s exterior impressive, the inside can teach us a lot, too. One of my favorite parts is the highly detailed diorama and models depicting village life along the S.S. Nenana’s typical 858-mile river run from Nenana to Marshall, created by Mr. Dave Lyons and Ms. Marilyn Jesmain. I am grateful for the supportive actions of the assembly, mayor, borough citizens and Friends of the S.S. Nenana group. Working together, this important vessel can be successfully preserved for future generations.