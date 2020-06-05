Save the postal service

To the editor: Today as I watched a FedEx truck pass my house, I was struck by the fact I would not see that truck on the streets of Skagway, where I grew up, delivering goods to my neighbors then or now. I don’t imagine UPS or FedEx make many deliveries to Nome, Hoonah, Craig, Barrow or many of the cities of rural Alaska. This being the case, why are Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan not actively opposing the efforts of that strange man in the White House who seems determined to cut the budget of the U.S. Postal Service? The Postal Service is a virtual lifeline to many of the smaller communities of our state. At this point, both of our senators are in a strong position to pressure the administration to fully fund the Postal Service.
Benjamin Franklin laid down the foundation of the U.S. Postal Service and was the first postmaster general. Are the senators ready to second-guess Franklin and accept a role in destroying or diminishing this vital institution?
There is an election in the offing, and this is a make-or-break issue for me and many other voters. Working behind the scenes is not enough. Murkowski and Sullivan need to step up and show their leadership in preserving our Postal Service.