Letter to the Editor

Save the postal service

To the editor: Today as I watched a FedEx truck pass my house, I was struck by the fact I would not see that truck on the streets of Skagway, where I grew up, delivering goods to my neighbors then or now. I don’t imagine UPS or FedEx make many deliveries to Nome, Hoonah, Craig, Barrow or many of the cities of rural Alaska. This being the case, why are Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan not actively opposing the efforts of that strange man in the White House who seems determined to cut the budget of the U.S. Postal Service? The Postal Service is a virtual lifeline to many of the smaller communities of our state. At this point, both of our senators are in a strong position to pressure the administration to fully fund the Postal Service.

Benjamin Franklin laid down the foundation of the U.S. Postal Service and was the first postmaster general. Are the senators ready to second-guess Franklin and accept a role in destroying or diminishing this vital institution?

There is an election in the offing, and this is a make-or-break issue for me and many other voters. Working behind the scenes is not enough. Murkowski and Sullivan need to step up and show their leadership in preserving our Postal Service.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.