Save the Postal Service

To the editor: It is with great concern that I am hearing and reading about desires to privatize or otherwise dismantle our U.S. Postal Service. It comes along with a lot of hoaxes and movements to destroy our way of life in the country. Of course there have been those who have wanted the post office removed as a competitor for years, but now they are really pushing the idea.
Mail service is the most essential service that our government provides and should not have to concern itself with whether it makes money or not since it is an absolutely vital need for our country to exist.
The USPS is unfortunately not a total government branch, but it should be. All employees there should be government employees and be in civil service. There, of course, would still be charges for stamps and services, but it should not have to compete in any way with a for-profit company. It should be funded just like our military, the FBI or other government agencies.
The post office and mail system is absolutely needed for our country’s prosperity and freedom.
I think people better wake up to this fact.