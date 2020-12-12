Save the Arctic refuge

To the editor: This past year, I went rock climbing at Grapefruit Rocks lots. It’s a beautiful place that’s natural and quiet — limestone crags connected by a tangle of narrow trails. However, on the hill directly across from Upper Grapefruit, the pipeline cuts a perfect line between the patchwork of birch and spruce. One day this fall, my friend and I sat at the Twin Towers crag and looked at that pipe scarring the landscape — talking about how money from oil and gas development has given our families luxuries we’ve enjoyed our entire lives. While we could choose to simply enjoy a life of modern luxury, instead we escape at every chance to places where natural land is still intact and valued.
When Russians and Americans came to Alaska and “settled” it, they took lands that didn’t belong to them. They essentially tried to erase the indigenous presence, turning Alaska to a land of profit — first from gold and mining, and now oil and gas as well.
However, thanks to various conservation efforts from the national government throughout the 1900s, various national parks, preserves and refuges were set aside as public lands, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. These pieces of land — protected from harmful forms of development — not only provide refuge for wildlife but also allow for the continuation of the traditional ways of life for indigenous people in Alaska.
ANWR is just as its name states — a refuge. It is not land for development and drilling. It was set aside to preserve wildlife and sacred indigenous lands. Drilling in ANWR should not even be a question.
The pipeline is a permanent part of our state — crossing over 800 miles from the North Slope to Valdez. We can’t get rid of the pipeline or fix the scars it’s left in the landscape. However, we can say that enough is enough, and leave ANWR free of development.
Please do not give up on the fight to protect the Arctic!