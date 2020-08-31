You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Save the Arctic refuge

To the editor: Your editorial “One giant step for ANWR” has a number or inaccuracies. The first is the word “for.” Exploring for oil will in no way help the wildlife for which the Arctic refuge was set aside. The second mistake is the demeaning title ANWR. It is called the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

It is a national treasure, not a state petroleum reserve. It will be a tragedy if we sacrifice this only section of our vast North Slope to oil development.

Nations protect there heritage, and this small chunk of the coastal plain is the only place on Alaska’s vast North Slope we have a chance of protecting.

It is the core calving grounds of the Porcupine Caribou Herd. There are wild rivers here that Alaskans hunt and paddle.

This is the only place you can travel from the Brooks Range to the Arctic Ocean in such a short distance.

Alaskans are proud of our wilderness heritage. Our leaders should cherish it instead of trashing it for more oil that is destroying our planet.

 

